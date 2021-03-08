Brentford news: Update emerges regarding Arsenal-linked forward's future

After narrowly missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season, Brentford currently find themselves in a promising position to achieve their goal of reaching the top-flight in May.

Currently fourth in the Championship standings following the postponement of their clash with Rotherham United at the weekend, the Bees will be aiming to move back into the top-two when they face Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

Yet regardless of whether Brentford are able to go one step further this season, they could face the prospect of waving goodbye to one of their key players.

Signed by the Bees last summer for an initial fee believed to be in the region of £5m from Peterborough United, Ivan Toney has played a pivotal role in the club's success as he has netted 25 league goals in 33 appearances.

Given that the forward has taken the second-tier by storm since his arrival at Griffin Park, it is hardly surprising that he is attracting attention from a number of Premier League sides.

According to TEAMtalk, Brentford are reportedly willing to set a price-tag of £30m on Toney with Arsenal, Leeds United and West Ham United all thought to be interested in the 24-year-old.

However, it is understood that the Bees will be looking to offer fresh terms to the former Newcastle United striker if they secure promotion to the Premier League in order to fend off interest from elsewhere.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that Brentford were able to secure a £28m fee for Ollie Watkins last summer following an impressive campaign which saw the forward net 26 goals in the Championship, they have every right to value Toney at a similar price to the forward.

Having illustrated that he is more than capable of thriving in the second-tier, Toney will be determined to test himself at the highest level and thus the next few months may have a major influence over his future.

Providing that the Bees do indeed achieve their goal of promotion, they may be able to avoid selling the forward by handing him a lucrative new deal.

For Toney's sake, it could be argued that a move to Arsenal, Leeds or West Ham may not guarantee him the prospect of first-team football and so staying at Brentford would be a wise choice at this stage of his career.

