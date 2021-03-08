Whisper it quietly, but Kai Havertz looks as if he has finally arrived at Chelsea.

After a lacklustre start to life in west London following his £72m move from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, the German international burst into life at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening.

Havertz was deployed as a false nine by Tuchel against Everton and the 21-year-old repaid the faith shown in him by the manager by helping the Blues claim an emphatic 2-0 victory.

The silky forward played a pivotal role in both goals and was a constant thorn in the side of Everton's defence.

For Chelsea's first of the evening, Havertz burst into the box and flicked the ball towards the goal, with his effort bouncing off Ben Godfrey and into Jordan Pickford's net.

In the second half, Havertz's pace on the counter saw him fouled in the area by Pickford and Jorginho stepped up to convert the resulting penalty.

Chelsea's record signing was at his very best against the Toffees and you can watch his stunning individual highlights in the video below.

Havertz's highlights vs Everton

He may not have scored, but there's no denying that Havertz's display against Everton was world-class and his link-up play with fellow countryman Timo Werner was brilliant throughout.

One fan wrote on Twitter in response to Havertz's performance: "We've seen signs, but ladies and gents, Kai Havertz has arrived!"

Another quipped: "Kai Havertz 100% man of the match for me man what a performance in his first start in a while."

A third wrote: "This Kai Havertz performance man my god, he’s genuinely going to thrive under Tuchel."

A fourth supporter added: "This performance from Kai Havertz has been incredible. We’re seeing a glimpse of the future."

Chelsea fans are very, very excited following Havertz's first Premier League masterclass in the famous blue shirt and who can blame them?

The German international has the potential to be one of the best players in the world and his skillset appears to be perfect for the false nine role in Tuchel's system.

Havertz and Chelsea look as if they are going to be very hard to thwart in the championship rounds of the 2020/21 season.

