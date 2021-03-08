Against Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane dropped yet another 10/10 performance.

The England captain played a role in all four of his team's goals, assisting Gareth Bale on two occasions and netting a brace of his own in a 4-1 victory for Jose Mourinho's men.

Kane's latest masterclass means he has now contributed to 29 goals (16G, 13A) in the Premier League this season in just 25 appearances.

He's averaging a goal involvement every 75 minutes in the English top-flight and no player in Europe's top five leagues has registered more assists in 2020/21.

The numbers are simply staggering and it seems odd that Kane's incredible individual campaign appears to have slipped under the radar to a degree.

Much of the talk when it comes to the winner of this season's PFA Player of the Year award has centred around Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City's litany of star performers, most notably Ruben Dias, Ilkay Gundogan and Joao Cancelo.

But why not Kane? For some reason, one of the greatest individual seasons by a player in Premier League history is being under appreciated by the masses.

We're not sure why that is the case, but at this current point in time, Kane should unquestionably be the favourite to win English football's most coveted personal accolade.

The £108m-rated striker's numbers in 2020/21 are befitting of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo and he's also delivered in big games for Spurs this season, contributing to goals against United, City and Arsenal.

Kane also produced the finest performance by any Premier League player this season away at Southampton.

That memorable day on the south coast, the most complete striker on the planet assisted Heung-min Son on four separate occasions, before scoring one himself in a 5-2 victory.

What other striker in the world is capable of replicating that level of creative genius? The answer is not a single one, not even the imperious goalscoring machine that is Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

Most fans of English football will be eager to forget the 2020/21 campaign due to the implications of the Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting absence of supporters from stadiums.

But while that's understandably the case, Kane's masterpiece of a season should be a memory that lovers of the sport cherish forever.

Spurs aren't exactly a one-man team, but without their talisman leading the way in 2020/21, Mourinho's side would likely be wallowing in the bottom half of the table.

Don't believe us? Well, the north London outfit have scored 46 Premier League goals this season, meaning Kane has directly contributed to 63% of his team's overall tally.

That's how effective he's been and it's yet another reason why the enigmatic striker should be the man lifting the PFA Player of the Year trophy in a few months' time.

