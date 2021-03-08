Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have certainly mastered the art of goalscoring.

The two global superstars have rippled the back of the net a frightening number of times throughout their illustrious careers, setting a plethora of records along the way.

Both men are clear of the competition when it comes to official goals in the 21st century for club and country, but their outrageous tallies doesn't mean we can't laud other great goal scorers as well.

Just a week or so ago, Transfermarkt revealed that Frank Lampard is the highest scoring midfielder since the turn of the millennium.

The Chelsea legend's exploits in front of goal, as well as Messi and Ronaldo's, begs the question; who is the leading goal-getter in each position this century?

Well, look no further, because we've provided the answers for you below in the form of a regulation starting XI, which is lined up in a 4-3-3 formation.

Let's take a look at the team...

Active players are those with an Asterix next to their name. All figures sourced from Transfermarkt.

GK - Rogerio Ceni (The figures on Ceni's TM page only go back as far as 2004, but he's still comfortably the 'keeper with the most goals regardless)

Goals: 58

RB - James Tavernier*

Goals: 71

CB: Sergio Ramos*

Goals: 126

CB: Rene Aufhauser

Goals: 79

LB: John Arne Riise

Goals: 64

CM: Steven Gerrard

Goals: 206

CM: Frank Lampard

Goals: 261

CAM: Rafael van der Vaart

Goals: 194

RW: Lionel Messi*

Goals: 729

ST: Zlatan Ibrahmovic*

Goals: 545

LW: Cristiano Ronaldo*

Goals: 767

Total goals: 3,100

So. Many. Goals.

Messi, Ibrahmiovic and Ronaldo have scored a combined total of 2,041 goals for club and country in the 21st century, which is just absolutely ridiculous.

Elsewhere, Ramos is the only defender to have scored over 100 goals since the start of the year 2000. However, Tavernier's goalscoring prowess at Rangers could see him become the second to do so in the not too distant future.

In 2020/21, the English right-back has scored 17 goals in all competitions, taking his overall tally for the Scottish giants to 63.

Not bad, James.

