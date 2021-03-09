Who is the most promising young player in world football?

It's a question with no right or wrong answer, as there are so many talented players who were born in the 2000s operating in Europe right now.

Erling Braut Haaland is the pick of the bunch in the eyes of many football fans, due to the fact that the Norwegian has scored goals at a staggering rate over the past two years or so.

At Borussia Dortmund this season, the 20-year-old striker has scored 29 goals in his 28 appearances in all competitions, a quite astonishing record.

However, Haaland has to make do with third place in CIES Football Observatory's ranking of the 25 most promising young players in the world.

His Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho takes top spot, with Bayern Munich starlet Alphonso Davies in second.

Using minutes played by those born in the 2000s weighted with the quality of the league they operate in, the boffins over at CIES have worked out each player's 'capital experience' and ranked them accordingly.

Let's take a look at the top 25...

25. Marash Kumbulla (AS Roma)

24. Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint-Germain)

23. Marc Guehi (Swansea City)

22. Gustavo Assuncao (Famalicao FC)

21. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina)

20. Moise Kean (Paris Saint-Germain)

19. Sandro Tonali (AC Milan)

18. Abner Vinicius (CA Paranaense)

17. Aurelien Tchouameni (AS Monaco)

16. Sebastian Walukiewicz (Cagliari)

15. Wesley Fofana (Leicester City)

14. Maxence Lacroix (Wolfsburg)

13. Illan Meslier (Leeds United)

12. Max Aarons (Norwich City)

11. Sergino Dest (Barcelona)

10. Jonathan David (Lille)

9. Dejan Kulusevski (Juventus)

8. Ferran Torres (Manchester City)

7. Phil Foden (Manchester City)

6. Pedro Neto (Wolves)

5. Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

4. Sven Botman (Lille)

3. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

2. Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

1. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

Five Premier League players feature in the top 25, but not a single one finishes higher than sixth - the position occupied by Neto.

Sancho's place at the top of pile is understandable when you factor in how many games he's played at the highest level since his move to Dortmund from Manchester City.

The England international has played 130 times for the German giants in all competitions, scoring 46 goals and contributing 60 assists during that time.

He's a serious talent and Sancho will no doubt be lighting up the Premier League in the near future.

