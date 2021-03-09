In terms of the world’s strongest footballers, the appropriately-named Hulk is surely right up there.

The 34-year-old has always been an absolute unit, but he currently looks more defined than ever as he reaches the latter stages of his career.

He’s clearly made the most of lockdown to spend plenty of time in the gym - and it’s fair to say the hard work pumping iron has paid dividends.

The forward - real name Givanildo Vieira de Sousa - recently returned to his native Brazil following four years with Shanghai SIPG in the Chinese Super League.

This is the first time Hulk has plied his trade in Brazil since the very beginning of his professional career when he played for Vitoria.

Hulk then went to Japan to play for Kawasaki Frontale and Tokyo Verdy before his career in Europe took off with FC Porto.

The South American then spent four years in Russia with Zenit Saint Petersburg before heading to China.

Hulk made his debut for Atletico Mineiro on Sunday and provided one assist in a 4-0 win over Uberlandia.

However, the striker has gone viral on social media for a very different reason altogether.

Uberlandia’s Franco made the very bad mistake of trying to barge Hulk off the ball, and it didn’t end well for the 28-year-old.

The poor bloke was sent into a parallel universe by the ripped forward, who showed his opponent no mercy.

Watch the clip here...

Don’t worry, Franco: we’ve all been there!

Hulk is now being compared on social media to his fictional namesake…

Superb.

Adebayo Akinfenwa is widely regarded as the world’s strongest footballer - thanks largely to the FIFA video game series - but the big man appears to have some stiff competition from Hulk right now.

Now that’s a heavyweight battle we’d all love to see.

