Thomas Tuchel is yet to taste defeat as manager of Chelsea.

The Blues continued their unbeaten run under the German's leadership on Monday evening, beating fellow top-four hopefuls Everton 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

An own goal from Toffees defender Ben Godfrey and a penalty from Jorginho sealed a priceless three points for Chelsea.

The west London outfit are now in pole-position to qualify for next season's Champions League and are just four points behind Manchester United in second place.

It's been quite a turnaround under Tuchel, with the Blues conceding only twice in the Premier League since he succeeded Frank Lampard - and one of those was an own goal by Antonio Rudiger against Sheffield United.

However, there are still a few problems for the current Chelsea boss to resolve and one of those is the goalscoring form of Timo Werner.

The former RB Leipzig man failed to find the back of the net against Everton, missing a glorious chance to make it 3-0 in the latter stages of the game.

He's just doesn't look anything like the player we all saw light up the Bundesliga and it appears it's not just his lack of goals that's concerning Tuchel.

After the Everton game, Sky Sports Germany tweeted out footage showing that the Chelsea manager was fuming with Werner's inability to follow his basic instructions.

Journalist Ronan Murphy translated Tuchel's words to the striker and they read: "Timo, how much longer do you play left? You play right. You've played left for 15 minutes. Do you not understand?"

Oh dear. When the goals aren't flowing and fans are on your back, it's probably wise to at least adhere to the manager's game plan.

Thankfully for Chelsea, Werner's fear of operating on the right-hand side of attack did not harm the team's overall performance.

Callum Hudson-Odoi thrived in the German forward's favoured position out on the left, while Kai Havertz produced his best performance in a Chelsea shirt to date as a false nine.

The former Bayer Leverkusen played a key role in both goals and Tuchel was full of praise for the £72m signing in his post-match interview.

“I’m very happy with his performance, no doubt about his quality his talent and also not about his character,” the Chelsea manager said, per Independent.

“He needs to adapt to the Premier League, he needs to be at a club where you play to win every game, where the highest standards are normal. That’s a normal process also for him to adapt to this mentality.

“He showed up between the lines and used his potential to accelerate our game and to increase the touches in the box - and to be responsible for assists and through-balls, and also to take the responsibility to finish himself. And from here on we go.”

Will we see Tuchel wax lyrical about Werner in a post-match interview before the end of the 2020/21 season? Who knows...

News Now - Sport News