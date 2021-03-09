Harry Maguire has received his fair share of criticism in his role as Manchester United captain over the past year.

The England international, who joined the Red Devils in an £80 million move from Leicester City in the summer of 2019, replaced Ashley Young as United skipper in January 2020.

Maguire had only been at Old Trafford for five months but had impressed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer enough to earn the captaincy.

"Everything about him tells me is a leader," Solskjaer told reporters at the time. "Harry will keep wearing the armband now."

However, a significant number of United fans have expressed their belief on social media that Bruno Fernandes should be wearing the armband instead.

The Portuguese midfielder has become a talisman for United, and not solely because of his contribution with the ball at his feet.

Fernandes is a leader on the pitch, demands 100 per cent effort from his teammates and never shies away from an interview.

Harry Maguire proves he's a vocal captain

Some supporters have accused Maguire of not being vocal enough during matches.

However, a clip has emerged from Sunday’s 2-0 win away at Manchester City which shows Maguire making a mockery of these claims.

As the clock ticked down to full-time, United were protecting their two-goal lead and Maguire could be heard bellowing “Offside!” in the direction of the assistant referee.

Watch the clip here…

The man can certainly shout!

Here’s how United fans have reacted to the footage…

This video comes several days after Maguire was heard screaming at teammate Marcus Rashford to “f***ing get back onside!” during last week’s 0-0 draw away at Crystal Palace.

It seems the 28-year-old is either making a concerted effort to be more vocal on the pitch, or he’s always been like this and it just hasn’t been noticed by fans.

In any case, United supporters are delighted to see Maguire becoming a more influential captain for the Red Devils.

