Drew McIntyre has undeniable championship pedigree, and his favorite football club is no different.

After a record-breaking title win, the Scottish Superstar is sending a custom WWE Championship to Scottish Premiership Champions Rangers FC.

McIntyre drew parallels between his own championship journey and that of his favorite football club on social media.

"We share a story of ups and downs, working harder than anyone else to get back on the path to championship glory," he wrote.

"Congratulations to Rangers FC, winners of the Scottish Premiership. This custom WWE Championship is YOURS!!!"

Triple H echoed McIntyre's well wishes and joined in congratulating the Scottish Premiership Champions.

"Well said. Congratulations to the winners of the Scottish Premiership, Rangers FC!!" The Game added.

Late last year, Rangers offered their own recognition of The King of Claymore Country's WWE Title win over Randy Orton on RAW and now he's returned the favour.

Should the championship football club be preparing for another return congratulations, as McIntyre continues his hunt to regain the WWE Title?

To get to Bobby Lashley and that championship at WrestleMania 37, it looks like McIntyre is going to have to go through his friend-turned-rival Sheamus.

The pair clashed in a brutal No Disqualification Match on RAW this week, battering each other with weapons before the referee was forced to call an end to the contest with both men laying motionless outside the ring.

We can bet this won't be the last time McIntyre and Sheamus clash on The Road to WrestleMania.

