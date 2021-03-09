After losing the first leg 2-1 away at Porto, Cristiano Ronaldo and his Juventus teammates face a battle to qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals.

Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Moussa Marega put Porto 2-0 up at the Estadio Do Dragao last month before Federico Chiesa netted a potentially crucial away goal in the 82nd minute.

The two sides meet in Turin for the second leg on Tuesday night, and Ronaldo will be desperate to drag his side through to the next round.

The legendary Portuguese forward was signed to help Juve end their long wait for a Champions League title. The Old Lady last lifted the European Cup back in 1996.

And the supremely-confident Ronaldo will, of course, be absolutely convinced that he can inspire his team to victory.

The 36-year-old only played the final 20 minutes of Juve’s 3-1 win over Lazio on Saturday as his manager, Andrea Pirlo, handed him a rest ahead of Tuesday’s fixture.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is fine, these are his matches,” Pirlo told reporters this week. “He's fired up, he's been able to rest and can't wait.”

These will be concerning words for Porto, who have every reason to fear the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

We’ve seen his elite mentality come to the fore previously when Juve have been losing a Champions League tie.

Back in March 2019, Juve were 2-0 down against Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid heading into their last-16 second leg.

Despite the scoreline and quality of the opponent, Ronaldo reportedly told close friends and family that he believed “Juventus will progress and that he’ll score a hat-trick”.

These reports were published before the second leg, by the way.

Ronaldo also sent his former Manchester United teammate Patrice Evra the following WhatsApp message: “We gonna pass bro. Home we smash them.”

He pulled one goal back in the second leg before half-time and then rallied his teammates ahead of the second half.

Footage from the tunnel showed him motivating his teammates, instilling them with the belief that they were going to complete the job.

Ronaldo then netted his second goal of the night in the 49th minute before completing his hat-trick with a dramatic late penalty.

Mission complete. Ronaldo said he was going to score a hat-trick and drag his team through to the Champions League quarter-finals and did exactly that. Remarkable.

“Maybe this is why Juve signed me,” he told reporters after completing the turnaround.

Only a fool would bet against him doing the same thing against Porto on Tuesday.

