Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield is making more and more noise about a potential trilogy fight with Mike Tyson.

After Tyson's massive comeback exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr. in November last year proved to be an overwhelming success, 'Iron Mike' has said he is open to further 'legend' fights.

It seems he has no shortage of options either, with a number of former stars lining up to meet Tyson in the ring again.

However, the potential of Tyson and Holyfield facing off one more time is the fight that fans want to see.

The pair were locked in a fierce rivalry throughout the 90's that eventually saw Holyfield beat Tyson not once, but twice.

Both bouts were marred in controversy, with the second becoming one of the most infamous sporting events of all time after Tyson bit a chunk out of Holyfield's ear.

Now, it looks like Holyfield is ready to put that all behind him with a score-settling trilogy bout.

The 58-year-old is looking in incredible shape as he keeps fit but, as of yet, the pair are yet to settle on a deal for a bout.

Holyfield has made no secret of his desire to get the fight signed, but claims all he is getting is excuses from the Tyson camp.

In a recent social media post, Holyfield called Tyson out:

"Getting back in my rhythm just waiting on my dance partner now @miketyson to show up. Where you at?"

All reports suggest that any fight between the two would be immensely valuable so it does seem strange that they haven't been able to come to an accord.

Explaining the stalemate in negotiations, Holyfield said:

“My side tried to make the fight happen and we got nothing but excuses. Now I can see why he wanted a tune-up fight before thinking about fighting me.

“Roy Jones was a good local opponent for Mike, but a fight with me would be a global event and the only fight that anyone wants to see is a fight between us.

“There is absolutely no reason why we shouldn’t make it happen. No more excuses. This is the fight that must happen for both our legacies

“Sign the contract and get in the ring, Tyson. The world is waiting and it’s on you now. I’m ready.”

