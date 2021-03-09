Shane McMahon continued to poke the bear that is Braun Strowman on Monday Night RAW last night.

After feeling disrespected by Shane-O-Mac last week, 'The Monster' came out to the ring to demand an apology.

Shane, of course, cost Strowman the RAW Tag Team Championships eight days ago when he forced his partner Adam Pearce to enter the match, leading to a quick pin.

It seems McMahon was in the mood to mess with Braun once again, simply apologising to him early in the show before returning to the ring hours later, revealing his true intentions.

Check out the segment below:

From start to finish, that was a rather interesting segment, wasn't it?

Shane-O-Mac started by saying that he 'has fun' every week and that's okay - even if it is at the expense of 'The Monster'.

Then he mentioned that there's 'one thing he needs to get done' with Strowman, but didn't reveal what that is before backing away and running backstage.

An irate Braun then followed him to the parking lot where he saw a car driving away, assuming that McMahon was inside... even though he wasn't.

"So stupid," Shane says, before walking away with a smile on his face to end the segment.

Strowman will be far from happy when he finds out McMahon was having even more fun at his expense again this week.

We're expecting 'The Monster' to be on the warpath when the Red Brand returns next Monday.

But what is all of this leading up to? Perhaps a huge clash at WrestleMania 37? A match between the pair at 'The Showcase of the Immortals' certainly wouldn't be out of the question.

We'll just have to wait and see how things unwrap in WWE over the next few weeks.

Tune into BT Sport as The Road to WrestleMania continues on SmackDown this Friday.

