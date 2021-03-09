Aydan Conrad, the American-based Twitch streamer who made headlines last week when he set yet another Call of Duty: Warzone record, has released video footage of the feat to YouTube.

Along with his team, Conrad smashed the Call of Duty (CoD) Quads world record, meaning the man formerly known as Ghost Aydan now holds the records for most kills in Solos, Trios and Quads.

The full video of Conrad's triumph, which has amassed more than 300,000 views since it was uploaded to the website on Sunday, can be seen in its entirety further down this article.

As you can see in the video, Conrad and his team (featuring an impressive array of CoD talent; the likes of ScummN, Newbz and Almond) absolutely smashed the previous record of 143 kills, finishing up with 162 kills between them, a record that some say may never be broken.

Aydan Conrad might be the eSports superstar on the team, but he did have to rely heavily on his teammates to shatter the record. An all-action performance such as this in the Warzone arena ultimately puts a player in harm's way and Conrad needed his squad to heal and bring him back to life on numerous occasions in order to get the job done.

Aydan took to Twitter to announce the record-breaking frenzy to his more than 625,000 subscribers and made sure to salute his teammates’ efforts, writing: "New Squad World Record of 162 kills with @ScummN, @Almxnd_, and @TBE_Newbzz in a $500 wager. This will NEVER be broken…"

Controversy

The record-breaking accomplishment did not come without controversy, however.

Many fans of the CoD franchise were seemingly unhappy with the standard of opposition Conrad and his team laid to waste during the Quads battle. Conrad himself can be heard in the video stating just as much.

This was the actual worst lobby I think I've ever been in.

Aydan Conrad went on to add: "That lobby was bronze negative 10. We got blessed with the lobby. It was such a bot lobby."

Regardless of the calibre of the opposition, those of us who've ever taken the time to get slaughtered in the Warzone arena know that it's still a remarkable haul of kills.

Bots or not, Aydan Conrad and his team deserve respect for the destruction they brought to the table.

