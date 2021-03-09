MVP has been on the receiving end of significant admiration from Edge since his return to the WWE. The Rated-R Superstar took to Twitter responding to a fan who praised both men since coming back to the company.

The Hall of Famer and leader of The Hurt Business returned to the WWE last year and have since had compelling storylines.

Edge was part of the 2020 Royal Rumble match, his first since retiring from the ring nine years ago. He began to feud with former tag team partner Randy Orton the following night on RAW, before it leading to having one hell of a match at WrestleMania 36 - in which The Rated-R Superstar was victorious.

This rivalry would continue into the Backlash pay-per-view, where Orton would get his payback and secure the win. Unfortunately the Hall of Famer tore one of his triceps in the match and was side-lined until this year's Royal Rumble.

MVP also made his return in last year's Royal Rumble match and featured on the Red Brand the next night. P faced Rey Mysterio in a losing effort, but things changed for the better for him, when he aligned himself with Bobby Lashley.

The leader of the Hurt Business has since become a two-time United States Champion and in Lashley's corner with fellow faction members Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

Their presence on screen since this night was complimented by a fan on twitter, who said both men have had two of the best WWE comeback years in recent memory.

The Rated-R Superstar acknowledged the tweet and said MVP makes WWE better.

“And you have no idea what MVP and the rest of Hurt Business have actually pulled off. He’s a credit to the business, a mentor to those around him, and an example of always betting on yourself. He just makes WWE better,” Edge wrote back to the fan.

The leader of The Hurt Business is yet to respond to the Hall of Famer.

