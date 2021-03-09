Following a tumultuous and kaleidoscopic first half of the Premier League season, the league table has taken on a more familiar shape.

It's now clear which teams will be battling relegation and chasing Champions League football in the final weeks of the season.

The title race is effectively a foregone conclusion as Manchester City close in on their fifth Premier League crown, but the ever-shifting dynamics at the foot of the table and around the Champions League places should hold our interest right until the final day of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur's European ambitions looked to have been thoroughly extinguished when they lost away at West Ham United in February, but a run of three straight wins combined with Gareth Bale's resurgence have given the north London giants a renewed sense of optimism.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have crumbled in scarcely believable fashion during one of the meekest title defences on record.

Scott Parker's ability to transform Fulham into a defensively resolute unit has enabled the Cottagers to climb towards safety, prompting nervous glances from Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United and Burnley.

What we're left with are two thoroughly engrossing battles involving a multitude of clubs at both ends of the table.

Everyone has their opinion on who they believe will beat the drop and qualify for Europe's elite competition, but what do the statistics have to say?

Well, Stats Perform (via The Athletic) have predicted how the table will look at the end of matchday 38 and provided percentages to determine the likelihood of a handful of potential finishes.

By incorporating data from previous seasons but giving more weight to recent results, Stats Perform have calculated the attacking and defensive strength of all 20 Premier League teams and simulated all of their remaining fixtures to reveal how the table could look.

The final result makes for grim reading for Liverpool fans.

Based on data that was accurate as of Monday morning, the Reds are predicted to finish in sixth place behind Man City, Manchester United, Leicester City, Chelsea and Spurs.

There is only a 21.6% likelihood that Jurgen Klopp's men will finish in fourth, third or second this season and, rather incredibly, a seventh place finish is more likely than fourth.

At the bottom of the table, Fulham are only predicted to muster up 34 points and they will return to the Championship once again according to this particular algorithm.

Take a look at the prediction in full below:

20. Sheffield United (24 points)

19. West Bromwich Albion (24 points)

18. Fulham (34 points)

17. Brighton & Hove Albion (37 points)

16. Newcastle United (39 points)

15. Burnley (41 points)

14. Crystal Palace (44 points)

13. Southampton (46 points)

12. Wolverhampton Wanderers (49 points)

11. Leeds United (51 points)

10. Aston Villa (54 points)

9. Arsenal (57 points)

8. West Ham United (61 points)

7. Everton (62 points)

6. Liverpool (63 points)

5. Tottenham Hotspur (65 points)

4. Chelsea (67 points)

3. Leicester City (68 points)

2. Manchester United (73 points)

1. Manchester City (89 points)

