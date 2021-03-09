Joachim Low is set to step down from his post as Germany manager after the delayed Euro 2020 competition this summer.

The long-serving manager's contract is due to expire in June 2022 but it was confirmed on Tuesday that he'll be leaving his post one year before then.

The 61-year-old has been in charge of the national side since 2006 and his departure will represent a genuine watershed moment in Die Mannschaft's glittering history.

News concerning Low's exit has taken the footballing world off guard, but it didn't take long for Liverpool fans to start connecting the dots in light of the announcement.

Indeed, many supporters on social media have immediately started to ponder whether Low's departure will pave the way for Jurgen Klopp to take charge.

Despite Liverpool's torrid run of recent form, plenty of the Reds faithful are concerned that Klopp will take the soon-to-be vacant post.

Given Klopp is a Germany native and Liverpool's sudden demise, it's easy to understand why these concerns are coming to fruition.

One fan suggested that he could see Klopp taking the Germany job, while another suggested it's a job that he couldn't possibly turn down.

Klopp has often been mooted as a potential candidate to replace Low, and the recent results at Liverpool combined with the recent announcement from Germany will certainly add fuel to the fire.

That the supporters are still concerned by the prospect of Klopp leaving is a telling sign of the German's profound impact at Liverpool.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss may be overseeing one of the worst runs in the club's history, but he clearly still has the backing of his supporters.

It'll certainly be a dark day for Liverpool fans if Klopp does indeed replace Low in the Germany hot seat.

