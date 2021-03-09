WrestleMania 37 is now less than five weeks away and the landscape of WWE is ever-changing in the build-up to 'The Showcase of the Immortals'.

Just last week on RAW, Bobby Lashley was crowned the new WWE Champion after crushing The Miz in less than three minutes.

The All Mighty will almost certainly carry the world title into WrestleMania, but plenty of other champions could lose their belts ahead of the big event.

In fact, as The Road to WrestleMania heats up, two title matches have been confirmed for next week's RAW.

Riddle will defend his United States Championship against RETRIBUTION leader Ali, while The Hurt Business will be looking to hold on to their RAW Tag Team Titles when they battle The New Day.

With the combined glory of WWE Champion Lashley and the tag team belts, The Hurt Business truly stand at the top of the mountain on RAW right now.

But can their dominance withstand the full Power of Positivity next week?

Meanwhile, US Champion Riddle has shown week in and week out that he's a skilled titleholder who is as dangerous as they come when the bell rings.

But in Ali, he faces perhaps his biggest threat to date, as the leader of RETRIBUTION will be hellbent on righting the wrongs and taking back all that WWE has deprived him of.

It's fair to say RAW will be unmissable next week. But it's not just Superstars on the Red Brand who will be on high alert ahead of WrestleMania.

In less than two weeks time, a number of SmackDown stars will be in action at the Fastlane PPV. Most notably, Roman Reigns will defend his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan.

Will DB be able to shift the landscape of WWE just weeks before WrestleMania? Only time will tell.

