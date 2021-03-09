Long gone are the days when your father could scorn and strike you for even suggesting a career as a professional video gamer.

eSports gamers and content creators are raking it in now more than ever.

Case in point, reported to be worth an estimated £15.5 million earned mostly from playing FIFA and recording live FIFA Ultimate Team unboxings, YouTuber Miniminter has taken to the video streaming website to unveil his brand-new, gold-plated PlayStation 5, worth a staggering £8,000.

What's that dad? I can't hear you, mate!

The full video of the unboxing (which can be seen further down this article) shows a gleeful Miniminter revealing his glittering new console, alongside two gold-plated PS5 controllers, a gold-plated pair of headphones and a very cool certificate of ownership/'thank you' card gifted to the YouTube star on behalf of Sony.

"This is really sick," Miniminter remarked. "I'm actually really gassed by this."

There were only 250 of these limited-edition PS5s made. Miniminter is the proud owner of one of them. Expect to see the other 249 shipped off to the lucky children of the world's rich and famous over the coming months (assuming they don’t have one already).

Simply because of the timing of the big reveal, some residents of the British Isles may be feeling a tad jealous of Miniminter's luxurious, new PS5, and the YouTuber can expect to come in for a bit of online trolling from his fanbase.

PlayStation 5 Stock Struggles

Here in lockdown UK - even if you are one of the fortunate few who still have the cash to hand - purchasing a plain-old, regular PS5 has proven to be incredibly problematic for gamers.

Issues with Brexit shipping delays, a lack of components on the manufacturing side of things at Sony, a global pandemic and even the UK government (which stepped in to stop scalpers just recently) have all meant that thousands of unfortunate children (and adults) have had to go without a PS5 during the never-ending lockdown endured by all.

Here at GiveMeSport, however, we don't believe in throwing shade, so fair play to Miniminter for landing himself such an incredible (and shiny) console to play on.

Look at how beautiful it is!

