Excitement is building for Euro 2020 with the tournament only being a few months away.

England will go into the European Championships as one of the favourites.

The Three Lions managed to come fourth at the 2018 World Cup and will be looking to do better than that this year.

Gareth Southgate is set to have a selection headache as he has so many talented players to pick from for the tournament.

But what should he his XI for the first game against Croatia in June?

We've decided to select the side that Southgate should play at Euro 2020.

Of course, the tournament is still three months away and a lot could happen between now and then.

But, based on current form and availability, this is the England team that has the best chance of winning this year's tournament...

GK: Nick Pope

Jordan Pickford has been England's number one for many years but Pope has performed better this campaign.

RB: Reece James

Southgate has so many options at right-back. Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently first-choice, but the Liverpool man, valued at £99m by Transfermarkt, is badly out of form at the moment.

Elsewhere, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier are all in the frame to start.

But James should be the man to start. He's solid in defence and offers a bit going forward too.

CB: John Stones

Stones has to play. He's been brilliant for Manchester City in 2020/21.

CB: Harry Maguire

England's weakest position may be at centre-back. Maguire has been criticised in recent times but he just about scrapes into the side.

LB: Luke Shaw

Shaw has been tremendous for Man United in the 2020/21 campaign. He is now, arguably, the best left-back in the Premier League.

CDM: Declan Rice

David Moyes recently said he values Rice at well over £100m. While that's an outrageous statement, there's no doubting he should be in England's XI for Euro 2020.

CM: Mason Mount

Mount has shown this season he has the ability to play as a 'number 8' at a very high level.

There's a reason why he's been very highly thought of by Southgate, Frank Lampatd and now Thomas Tuchel.

CM: Phil Foden

It baffles me that Pep Guardiola doesn't play Foden week in, week out. He is England's most talented player and will be a mainstay for the Three Lions for the next decade.

LW: Jack Grealish

That's right. Mount, Foden and Grealish can all play in the same side.

The Aston Villa man has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season and, in my opinion, should start ahead of Marcus Rashford.

RW: Raheem Sterling

Sterling hasn't been at his very best this season but just about deserves a place in the side.

ST: Harry Kane

This is a no-brainer. Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and will need to be at his best if England are finally to end their trophy drought.

