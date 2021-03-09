Everton news: Club prepared to make financial loss on 2017 investment

Everton are willing to sell Gylfi Sigurdsson for much less than what they initially paid for him, Football Insider reports.

Since his 2017 arrival at Everton, the Icelandic playmaker has made 145 appearances for the Toffees but his time on Merseyside could be coming to an end this summer.

According to the report, Everton are willing to listen to offers for the 31-year-old midfielder. Moreover, he could be available for far less than the £45m the Toffees paid for him four seasons ago.

A source has told Football Insider they are looking to sell at least one key player as those at Goodison Park look to reshape their squad.

Sigurdsson, who is currently worth £16.2m according to Transfermarkt, has prominently featured in Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, making 26 Premier League appearances so far this season.

In his last three outings for the club, he has provided three goal contributions of late. Interestingly, two of these came from appearances off the bench.

The Everton man fired home an 83rd-minute penalty against Liverpool last month and also came off the bench to provide an assist for Richarlison’s winner against West Brom last week.

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…



Sigurdsson has been a decent servant for the Toffees and getting rid of the Icelandic playmaker may not prove to be a wise move, taking into consideration his recent impactful performances, even if the huge fee they paid for him hasn't quite been paid back.

James Rodriguez has become Carlo Ancelotti’s go-to man in the attacking midfielder role, however, Sigurdsson is a fantastic option to bring off the bench. In fact, only three players have recorded more in the way of goal involvements than him in their squad.

With that in mind, it could cost a considerable amount of money to bring in a replacement attacking midfielder. Indeed, it may certainly be sensible to hang on to the Icelandic for a little while longer, even as a back-up.

