West Ham journalist Roshane Thomas claims that Craig Dawson, Jesse Lingard and Aaron Cresswell deserve to be in the England squad.

The East London side continued their impressive run of form on Monday night, as the Hammers defeated Leeds United 2-0.

West Ham's recent victory at the London Stadium helped lift David Moyes’ side to fifth in the table. The Hammers are just two points adrift from the Champions League places and have a game in hand over fourth-placed Chelsea.

Lingard opened the scoring for West Ham after 21 minutes, as the 28-year-old sharply reacted to his missed penalty and swiftly converted the rebound.

Seven minutes later, Dawson and Cresswell combined for the Irons’ second. From a corner, the Hammers left-back floated the ball into the back post, and it was met by Dawson who headed home.

Thomas, The Athletic’s West Ham correspondent, was particularly impressed with the performances of the three English players and believes an international call-up is warranted based on their recent form.

“Craig Dawson, Jesse Lingard and Aaron Cresswell deserve to be in the next England squad,” Thomas told The Athletic’s discussion page.

“Dawson has scored three goals in 13 appearances, Lingard has scored four goals, while Cresswell has provided seven assists! Brilliant form and they deserve a chance.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

The English triplet have had impressive seasons, without a shadow of a doubt. However, an introduction to the England setup may be a step too far.

Competition for places is fierce in the national squad at the moment and, across the board, it could be argued that these West Ham players couldn't steal a jersey from the current England crop.

Lingard, in particular, would find it extremely difficult to break into Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The England manager has an array of attacking options at his disposal which includes Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and James Maddison in central roles, as well as the likes of Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho out wide.

1 of 20 Whose career is this? Anton Ferdinand George McCarthy Lee Barnard Freddie Sears

In the cases of Dawson and Cresswell, age and international experience is a big factor.

Regardless of whether they've outperformed the English players currently in the squad, they're simply not long-term solutions, especially compared to the other players Southgate could call upon.

The East London defensive pair are both the wrong side of 30 and Southgate has predominantly focused on building squads for the future. Although the Euros is just around the corner, the England manager will inevitably be keeping one eye on the 2022 World Cup as well.

The fact of the matter is that John Stones, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Conor Coady, Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell are all younger than the West Ham pair yet with the exception of the Wolves centre-half, they all already boast more England caps.

News Now - Sport News