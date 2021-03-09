According to Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of Rockstar Games’ parent company Take-Two Interactive, gamers should feel “ready” to pay $70 (£65) for a video game that has just hit the shelves.

During the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Zelnick was asked why his company decided to raise the price of NBA 2K21 by $10.

Zelnick discussed how the price increase is reflective of the incredible experience gamers will receive from playing the game, essentially assuring consumers that they will get what they pay for.

As per Video Game Chronicles, he said: “We announced a $70 price point for NBA 2K21, our view was that we’re offering an array of extraordinary experiences, lots of replay-ability, and the last time there was a frontline price increase in the US was 2005, 2006, so we think consumers were ready for it.”

With regards to whether any future Rockstar releases would also be subject to a price increase, Zelnick said: “We haven’t said anything about pricing other titles so far, and we tend to make announcements on a title-by-title basis, but I think our view is that we want to always deliver more value than what we charge, make sure the consumer has the experience and […] the experience of paying for it, both are positive experiences.”

The tech guru then went on to explain how he would never overcharge for a video game, as it risks ruining the experience of a given consumer and ultimately, losing a valued customer.

“So, we always want to make sure that consumers feel like we deliver much more than we ask in return, and that’s true for our current consumer spending as well.

“We’re an entertainment company, we’re here to captivate and engage consumers, and if we do that then monetisation follows.”

Following the release of NBA 2K21, the game was heavily criticised by consumers due to the addition of unskippable in-game ads.

“Why, when you pay 70 quid for a game, should you be subject to them making more money off of you when you paid for the final product? They're literally making money off of us after we've paid them in full for the product. How is that ok?,” said Reddit user RiddleGaming21.

As gamers patiently wait for the announcement of new releases, will a price increase potentially push some consumers away from buying the latest edition of their favourite video games?

