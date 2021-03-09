Neymar was gutted after missing Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League last-16 first leg match against Barcelona last month.

The Brazilian picked up an abductor injury at the start of February and was ruled out against his former side.

PSG ended up winning 4-1 at the Nou Camp, with Kylian Mbappe striking a brilliant hat-trick.

Despite the convincing lead, PSG were hoping that he would return for Wednesday's game in Paris.

They were given a boost when Neymar returned to training earlier this week.

However, the game will come too soon for him.

Per Goal, PSG have officially ruled out Neymar for Wednesday's game.

The French giants don't want to take any risks with Neymar's fitness and thus will keep him on the sidelines.

That means that the curse of Neymar's sister's birthday has struck once again.

Neymar's sister, Rafaella Santos, celebrates her birthday on March 11.

And Neymar has been either injured or suspended when her birthday comes around in six of the last seven years.

The curse started in 2015. He picked up too many yellow cards and was suspended for Barcelona's match against Rayo Vallecano.

He was allowed to travel home and returned to Spain on March 14.

The same happened again the following year. He was suspended and was granted permission to go back to Brazil.

In 2017, 2018 and 2019 he was injured but, incredibly, he was injury-free at this time last year.

But the curse seems to have returned with him out of action against his former side.

It's a big blow to PSG, who are no doubt a stronger side with Neymar in the starting XI.

Neymar will also be gutted to be missing out on playing against his former team.

But, given PSG hold a three-goal lead going into the game at the Parc des Princes, they should be able to hold on and reach the last-eight even without their star man.

