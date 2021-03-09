Ric Flair was recently on The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, speaking about who he would like to break his record as a 16-time World Champion.

The Nature Boy is currently tied with John Cena who also has 16 World Titles, while Randy Orton has the second highest with 14 - this was indicated to the two-time Hall of Famer on the podcast.

Talking on the podcast Flair said:

“I think every record’s meant to be broken, number one. I couldn’t be prouder. I think the world of them both. To be honest with you, I would like to see my daughter break it."

"Randy Orton has expressed the sentiment to me too. Who knows? It’s funny because I would love to see Randy break it."

The Nature Boy expressed he'd rather see a full-time member of the roster break the record, adding:

"John, I certainly wouldn’t be opposed to John breaking it, but I think the person that breaks it needs to be a full-time performer, just because I think it’s better for the company, not that it matters who the individual is."

The two-time Hall of Famers' daughter Charlotte Flair is a 12-time World Champion, the most of any women in WWE history - Flair reiterated his daughter could be the one to surpass him - and some future matches she could be involved in.

“I got all 16 of them in 20 years. It’s hard to imagine, but I can see John, Randy or Charlotte doing it. I will say to her sometimes there are so many big matches for her," The Nature Boy said.

"There’s another huge match with her and Sasha [Banks], another huge match with her and Bianca Belair [and] another huge match with her and Rhea Ripley if they have the time.

"They certainly have the chemistry if they have the opportunity to build those. That’s just to name a couple. Ashley will be the best at this as long as she wants to be, health being a big factor." he added.

Flair went on to talk about how all three individuals have overcome injuries in the past and reiterated the importance of staying healthy if they want to break the record.

“You need to be able to stay in good health and stay in great shape. She does. You can’t take days off.

"Randy had some injuries that he came back from. Those shoulders have held up for him. There was a time, I think, where they were career-threatening injuries, his shoulder, but he’s been great.

"He’s healthy. He takes good care of himself, and John, of course, is a physical specimen, second to none. Same as I think of Ashley.”

News Now - Sport News