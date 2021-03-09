Liverpool are in turmoil at the moment.

The Reds have slipped to eighth in the table after a dismal run of form.

They've lost six consecutive Premier League games at Anfield and are now seven points adrift of the top four.

If Liverpool miss out on qualifying for next season's Champions League, it's likely that a number of their star players will leave.

But one man that looks set to leave regardless is Georginio Wijnaldum.

The Dutch midfielder's contract runs out in the summer and he recently spoke out about his situation.

"If you’re a fan and you support the team - you support the player and what they do with me," Wijnaldum told beIN Sports, per Goal.

"You want to hear what’s going to happen but on the other side, for me, if there’s nothing to say and no news I cannot say something.

"I hope they can understand that and I hope they will stay patient until there’s news.

"When there is news, we will bring it out."

Liverpool may already be looking for a replacement for Wijnaldum.

And Garth Crooks believes they should move for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

Ward-Prowse made Crooks' Team of the Week after scoring a penalty in a 2-0 win over Sheffield United on the weekend.

"This lad has been unfortunate not to appear in my team more often this season. I am convinced Southampton would be in serious trouble were it not for James Ward-Prowse," he wrote in his column for the BBC.

"We know he can take a free-kick and that he is capable of covering the ground, but he also has a superb temperament. The Saints had no-one better to take their penalty under their current circumstances. His contribution against Sheffield United thereafter was immense.

"It's clear Georginio Wijnaldum is almost certain to leave Liverpool at the end of the season for Barcelona. I can't think of a better replacement than Ward-Prowse."

Liverpool have not been afraid to raid Southampton for their best players in the past.

Virgil van Dijk, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane and Adam Lallana are just a few of the names that have made the move in recent years.

Ward-Prowse, in Crooks' view, should be the next. It will likely take a big offer to prise him away from the Saints, though.

