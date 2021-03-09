Leeds correspondent Phil Hay has claimed that Helder Costa and Tyler Roberts are "at risk" of losing their places in the squad this summer if the club decide to shake-up their playing staff.

The pair started Leeds' game with West Ham on Monday night, but failed to influence proceedings. First half goals from Jesse Lingard and Craig Dawson saw the Hammers ease to a 2-0 victory.

Costa was hauled off at half time after a disappointing display, whilst Roberts lasted until the hour mark before being replaced.

Marcelo Bielsa's side have now lost five of their last seven league matches, and appear to be stagnating.

With form dipping but Premier League survival essentially secured already, thoughts inevitably appear be turning to the summer transfer window.

Writing in The Athletic's discussion thread in the aftermath of the game, Hay responded to a fan claiming that Costa and Roberts were "not good enough", by saying: "You get the feeling that if changes are coming in the summer, those two will be at risk. The consistent impact isn't there."

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

Hay's claim that Costa and Roberts struggle for consistency is backed up by statistics.

Costa hit the ground running at the start of the season, registering goal contributions in his opening two appearances. However, he has managed to record just three more direct goal involvements in his last 16 top-flight matches, and has seen his game time limited in recent months.

The fact that he was taken off at half time on Monday indicates that Bielsa was far from happy with his performance, and with good reason. Costa was handed a game rating of 5.62 - the lowest score for any Leeds player on the night.

Roberts did not seize his opportunity either. The 22-year-old has started the last four games and should be looking to gain momentum at this point.

That was not on show in his latest outing, though. His passing accuracy rate of 75.9% was the second lowest out of Leeds' starters, as the side were unable to break down West Ham's stubborn defence due to passes going astray in the final third.

The two attackers have been given chances lately, but if their performances do not improve, Bielsa's patience may run out and we could well see a shakeup of Leeds' wider attacking options in the summer.

