Celtic exclusive: David Moyes sounded out for vacant managerial role

Celtic have sounded out David Moyes in their attempts to overhaul their first-team set-up, according to sources close to GIVEMESPORT.

The West Ham United manager is out of contract at the end of the season and, while there have been suggestions that the Premier League side are ready to offer him a new deal, the Glasgow giants are keen on a potential move.

Having reportedly targeted the likes of Gordon Strachan and Martin O'Neill earlier in the season, decision-makers at Parkhead clearly value a connection with the club and Moyes would naturally fit within that criteria given he played there between 1980 and 1983.

It's also understood that Moyes would likely be the most expensive calibre of manager Celtic would go for at the moment as they attempt to try and overhaul a Rangers side who are yet to be defeated in the league this season.

Last week, GIVEMESPORT was also told that Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill would be a target should he express an interest in leaving Stoke City at the end of the season.

As for Moyes, previous reports from TEAMtalk have claimed that staying in East London would be his preference, though we understand that hasn't stopped Celtic from sounding him out.

After rebuilding his reputation at West Ham over his two spells in charge, clubs in Europe are also said to be keen on a move for the 57-year-old.

Still, the ball would appear to be in his current employer's court in regards to giving him a new deal or not, given the financial might of the Premier League.

Currently on a great run with West Ham, winning ten of his last fourteen games, Moyes' stock appears to be at quite the high.

