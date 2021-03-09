Lionel Messi is, in the eyes of many football fans, the greatest player of all time.

The legendary Barcelona forward’s extraordinary career has seen him scale heights that very few footballers before him have reached.

Regardless of what happens between now and the day he retires, Messi will forever be part of the conversation - alongside the likes of Pele and Diego Maradona - when the debate over football’s GOAT arises in the future.

But how much do you know about the Argentine superstar?

Allow us to put you to the test. We’ve come up with 20 questions to form an ultimate quiz on the magical forward.

We’ve got questions from Messi’s early years right up to the present day.

No cheating, please! You’ll only be doing yourself a disservice.

If you get any wrong, feel free to have another go before you finally reach 20 correct answers and achieve GOAT status.

Good luck!

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

