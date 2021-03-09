Queens Park Rangers news: Midfielder set to make return in tonight's showdown with Wycombe

After securing a morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Bristol City last Saturday, Queens Park Rangers will be looking to build upon this display when they face Wycombe Wanderers tonight in the Championship.

Goals from Ilias Chair and Robert Dickie sealed the win for the Hoops at Ashton Gate as they extended the gap between them and the relegation zone to 11 points.

Set to host a Wycombe side who have lost their last three games in the second-tier, QPR ought to fancy their chances of edging closer to the top-half of the standings.

Ahead of this particular fixture, the Hoops have been handed a boost as one of their key players is set to make his return to action after missing the club's clash with the Robins due to injury.

Signed by QPR last summer on a permanent basis last summer from Stoke City, Geoff Cameron has made 30 appearances in all competitions so far this season and could add to this particular tally tonight.

Speaking to West London Sport about the 35-year-old's chances of featuring against Wycombe, Hoops manager Mark Warburton said: "Geoff Cameron had a niggle at the weekend and will be available again."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

This is without doubt a major boost of QPR as Cameron has enjoyed a fruitful 2020/21 campaign to date and will be determined to help his side overcome Wycombe tonight.

As well as providing two assists for his team-mates in the Championship, the USA international has illustrated a great deal of versatility as he is featured in the heart of the Hoops' defence as well as in central midfield.

By continuing to deliver the goods on a consistent basis between now and the end of the season, Cameron could convince QPR to offer him a new deal with his existing contract set to expire in June.

Given that the midfielder has played 84 games at Championship level during his career, it could be argued that his vast amount of experience may help the Hoops achieve a relative amount of success next season if he does stay at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

