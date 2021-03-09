Newcastle's Premier League status is under threat.

The Magpies started the season well under Steve Bruce and early indications suggested they would finish in the top half.

However, they have stumbled in recent months and are struggling to grind out results.

Newcastle are now 16th in the Premier League table and just one point above the relegation zone.

It really is a worrying time for a team that has won just twice in their last 16 top-flight games.

In truth, there's a lot wrong with this Newcastle side. They aren't very good and many fans of the club recognise that.

One of their biggest problems is that they lack a creative midfielder and, according to Eurosport, that's one issue that has been identified by Bruce.

The 60-year-old is reportedly concerned that his team lacks energy and creativity from central areas.

And he wants so do something about it in the transfer window, with the club planning to join to the chase to sign Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell.

Bruce wanted to improve that position in January but options were limited. If they win the fight against relegation, it is believed that Cantwell, valued at £15.3m by Transfermarkt, will be targeted.

GIVEMESPORT'S JAMES STROUD SAYS:

I'm a big fan of Cantwell. He impressed me a lot in his debut season in the Premier League with Norwich.

The 23-year-old has played 24 times in the Championship this season, scoring four times.

He's played a big role as Norwich are currently positioned top of the table and are in sight of promotion.

I have my doubts whether Cantwell will want to move to Newcastle, however.

If Norwich don't get promoted and Newcastle stay up, then I can see the deal happening.

But Norwich are 10 points clear and only a disaster will see them stay in the Championship for another season.

Even if the two sides are in the same league next campaign, I can't see him moving as Newcastle's squad isn't much better than Norwich's.

But time will tell how this transfer saga plays out. If Newcastle are able to sign Cantwell, it would be a brilliant addition.

