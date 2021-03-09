Real Madrid are keen on signing Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez this summer, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 30-year-old has been a key performer for the Premier League leaders this term, amassing 11 direct goal involvements in the top-flight.

Mahrez, who has 61 international caps for Algeria to his name, has completed the full 90 minutes in each of his last five league games, and has registered two goals and two assists during that time.

These numbers highlight why manager Pep Guardiola wants to keep him at the club.

However, City may have the opportunity this summer to sell the playmaker, who is reportedly on Real Madrid's priority list for the upcoming transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes says...

If City get a suitable offer for Mahrez, they should take it.

Mahrez remains a classy player, but he turned 30 last month and City have more than enough alternative options to cope without him.

Within his current squad, Guardiola can already call upon Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva to cover the right flank, whilst Raheem Sterling is also comfortable operating from either wing.



And with midfielders Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan also seemingly in the latter stages of their prime, this is a golden opportunity for City to refresh their squad by offloading one of their experienced players to a club with a large cheque book.

This appears to be the best time to move Mahrez on anyway given that his contract expires in two years, and his value is only likely to drop in future transfer windows as his current deal runs down.

The ageing winger may improve Real in the short-term but can hardly be considered a long-term solution to helping them win the Champions League for the first time since 2018 - his decline is surely just around the corner.

The case of Eden Hazard illustrates how bringing in a star player from the Premier League does not always work out, especially if they've already reached their peak, and can even hinder the chances of building a well-rounded squad moving forwards.

If City, as expected, win the league in May, they cannot stand still in the transfer market and allow other teams to close the gap. Liverpool's woes this season indicate how champions must still be proactive in adding and selling players.

Allowing Mahrez to leave could free up funds to refresh the squad and make them a different kind of team for the next few years, especially if they can replace Mahrez by bringing in a new element to their attack on the right wing.

