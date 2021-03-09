When April arrives in the year, every WWE fan gets excited for what is about to unravel.

WrestleMania is one the craziest WWE pay-per-view events of the year and there is plenty to get excited about - but what have been the greatest WrestleMania moments throughout the event’s existence?

The most popular, entertaining WWE Superstars come together to participate in different encounters that leave the crowd stunned.

The likes of The Undertaker, Triple H and The Rock are just a few examples of WWE stars that have created several memorable moments at WrestleMania throughout their wrestling career, and fans will be hoping there is more to come in the future.

After launching in 1985, WrestleMania has endured multiple great moments, but what have been the best? Scroll down below to find out the 10 greatest WrestleMania moments of all time…

10. The Rock surprises John Cena

It was looking like another John Cena victory at WrestleMania 28, but The Rock had other ideas.

After Cena was bouncing around the ring and ready to perform his signature move, The Rock surprised him with a devastating rock bottom and winning the match in that very moment - the crowd went crazy and rightly so.

9. Shawn Michaels triumphs Bret Hart in overtime

After an hour could not separate the pair, the match was ordered to go into sudden death until we found a winner.

The intense battle concluded with an iconic Sweet Chin Music delivered to Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels won the outstanding contest at WrestleMania 12.

8. The Undertaker is mocked...but not for long

In an entertaining clash against Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker is mocked by his opponent who is struggling to stand and on the cusp of defeat.

Well, The Undertaker did not take this lightly and delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to Michaels and secured the pin - it’s fair to say mocking the WWE star was not the best idea!

7. Donald Trump shaves Vince McMahon’s head

After Umaga loses to Bobby Lashley, Vince McMahon is pinned to a chair and the rest is history.

Both Donald Trump and Lashley get out the shavers and turn McMahon bald...it remains one of the greatest moments in WrestleMania history.

6. The Undertaker survives Triple H and Shawn Michaels double act

Now this was unbelievable. Inside the steel cage at WrestleMania 28, everyone thought The Undertaker’s streak was going to be over...but the most successful WWE star in WrestleMania history had other ideas.

Michaels, who was acting as a referee, delivered a Sweet Chin Music to The Undertaker who was caught by Triple H, who instantly performed The Pedigree.

Somehow The Undertaker beat the count and went on to win the match.

5. Mike Tyson KO to Shawn Michaels

After losing to Stone Cold Steve Austin, Michaels is in shock to find out Mike Tyson has double crossed him and was the one to deliver the count.

The aftermath is what makes this moment so iconic; Michaels confronts Tyson, who goes on to deliver a knockout punch at WrestleMania XIV.

4. Hulk Hogan body slams Andre the Giant

It’s never easy to defeat Andre the Giant, but to body slam the WWE icon? That takes some doing, and it’s exactly what Hulk Hogan did at WrestleMania III.

3. Daniel Bryan defies the odds to become champion

After Batista launches Daniel Bryan out of the ring and pins Randy Orton, everyone thinks the match is over...but it isn’t.

A late kick out was followed by Bryan delivering a running knee to Batista, and all that was left was for Bryan to force his opponent into submission, which is exactly what he did, becoming the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 30.

2. “I’m sorry, I love you”

This is possibly the greatest but most emotional moment in WrestleMania history.

With Shawn Michaels forced to fight Ric Flair by Vince McMahon, everyone knew that a defeat for Flair would signal the end of his WWE career.

As Michaels was getting ready to finish the match with a Sweet Chin Music, you can see the pain in his face as he murmurs the words ‘I’m sorry, I love you’, before delivering the final blow, ending Flair’s WWE career at WrestleMania XXIV.

1. Brock Lesnar beats The Streak

As for the number one spot, it was always going to be this moment - the moment The Undertaker’s unbeaten streak came to an end.

It was devastating for most WWE fans across the globe and came as a massive surprise, but Brock Lesnar handed The Undertaker his first WrestleMania defeat in the greatest moment of all time.

It's fair to say WrestleMania has seen some incredible moments over the years. Here's to hoping we'll see some more this April!

