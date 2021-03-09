Manny Pacquiao has said that his return to the boxing ring may not be against Terence Crawford, as previously suggested.

Despite originally saying that his next fight would more than likely be against Crawford, the 42-year-old has confirmed that he is favouring a bout with Mikey Garcia instead, per Michael Benson of talkSPORT, via ABS-CBN News.

Speaking to ABS-CBN News, Pacquiao said: “We’re leaning towards Mikey Garcia, but we’re also talking to Crawford.

“It depends on who I get to face, what’s important is I’m ready.”

Earlier this year it seemed that Pacquiao was set to fight UFC star Conor McGregor, but after his defeat at UFC 257, the boxing legend turned his sights towards the 33-year-old Crawford instead.

Pacquiao has not fought since July 2019, when he won the WBA welterweight belt after defeating Keith Thurman by split decision at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. This inactivity cost the Filipino his title, but he still feels that he’s in shape and is aiming for a comeback fight this year.

“We never really got complacent, we’ve always continuously worked out,” said Pacquiao.

“We keep on playing basketball aside from boxing. Actually, right after my fight the last time with Thurman, I didn’t work out boxing, but I kept playing basketball.”

The 33-year-old Garcia took part in his first fight in almost a year last month, beating Jessie Vargas by unanimous decision at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. The American bounced back after losing to Errol Spence, in the first loss of his career, in March 2019.

Garcia recently hinted that a deal had been reached for him to enter the ring with Pacquiao in the near future, but it’s unknown if the latter will receive the $40 million (£30 million) purse he wanted in order to fight Crawford.

