Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are ramping up the intensity as we edge towards the signing of a bumper fight contract.

Both fighters have been giving insights into their training camps as they aim to land the first mental blows in the battle of the mind games.

The fight is yet to be officially confirmed but, if recent comments and activity are anything to go by, it's all settled bar the shouting.

Fury's promoter Bob Arum last week claimed that there were no more issues between the two parties and that the contract was ready and waiting to be signed.

"As far as I'm concerned, all the points have been agreed to," Arum said.

"That's what each side has said. Now, we're just scrambling around to get things signed. I can say clearly, based on my view of everything, there are NO more issues."

It promises to be one of the biggest fights ever in the history of heavyweight boxing and so it is no surprise that the contract negotiations have taken their time.

All the while, the combatants have been honing their craft in the gym with Joshua giving us yet another reminder that he somewhat of a physical adonis.

Posting to his Instagram, Joshua shared yet another image of his ridiculous physique in the midst of a training session.

Whether the mallet was part of the work-out, or if it was a prop to make the whole aesthetic more menacing, is anyone's guess.

Now, all that is left to do is wait for the fight announcement with Joshua recently hinting at a June date for the blockbuster bout.

“June should be the date.

“Trust me. For the fans, for the people that have been calling it on for many, many months.

“Shoutout to Fury and his team as well, hungry go-getters, that’s what we are. UK stand up. And to the world - we’re bringing it. I can’t wait. Undisputed.”

