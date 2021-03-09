Harry Kane was on fire for Tottenham against West Ham on Sunday evening.

The Spurs striker assisted twice and scored a brace as Jose Mourinho's side emerged 4-1 victors.

His second goal was a thing of beauty. The 27-year-old picked up the ball some 25 yards out and smashed a curling effort into the top corner.

Despite coming off with 10 minutes to go, Kane was given a 10/10 rating by WhoScored.com.

Remarkably, that was the third time that the Spurs star has been given the a perfect rating in a Premier League match this season.

But who else joins him?

We've listed the nine times a Premier League player has been given a 10/10 rating by WhoScored in a match this season below.

Harry Kane | Southampton 2-5 Tottenham | September 20, 2020

Kane produced the first 10/10 rating of the season. He scored once and recorded four assists as Tottenham smashed five past Southampton.

Heung-min Son | Southampton 2-5 Tottenham | September 20, 2020

Kane wasn't the only player to record a 10/10 rating against Southampton. Son, valued at £81m by Transfermarkt, managed that mark too as he scored four times at St Mary's.

Ollie Watkins | Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool | October 4, 2020

Villa produced one of the shock results of the season when they hit Liverpool for seven last year. Watkins notched a hat-trick and an assist that day,

Jack Grealish | Aston Villa 7-2 Liverpool | October 4, 2020

Grealish was also in superb form against Liverpool. He recorded three assists and two goals in a stunning performance.

Harry Kane | Tottenham 3-3 West Ham | October 18, 2020

This game is more known for West Ham's miraculous comeback rather than Kane's brilliance. The Englishman was in fine form, scoring twice and assisting once.

Patrick Bamford | Aston Villa 0-3 Leeds | October 23, 2020

Bamford transformed into Cristiano Ronaldo at Villa Park in October. He produced three brilliant finishes in a convincing win for his side.

Riyad Mahrez | Man City 5-0 Burnley | November 28, 2020

Mahrez notched a hat-trick as Man City dismantled Burnley in November.

Bruno Fernandes | Man United 9-0 Southampton | February 2, 2021

Surprisingly, United only had one 10/10 performer in their 9-0 demolition of Southampton last month. Fernandes was that man as he scored and recorded two assists.

Harry Kane | Tottenham 4-1 Palace | March 7, 2021

Kane was in sparkling form once again against Palace. He has a strong case to be crowned the PFA Player of the Year.

