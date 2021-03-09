Newcastle journalist Chris Waugh is concerned about Matty Longstaff’s development due to a lack of first-team action.

After scoring on his Premier League debut against Manchester United, Longstaff went on to make nine top-flight appearances for the Magpies last season.

However, the academy graduate has ultimately struggled to secure game time under Steve Bruce this term, as the 20-year-old has made just five Premier League appearances in the black and white stripes.

Based on his lack of first-team minutes, The Athletic’s Newcastle correspondent has expressed his fear of Longstaff’s development beginning to stall.

“Matty Longstaff played for the #NUFC under-23s in the 1-1 mini Wear-Tyne derby draw at Sunderland,” Waugh said.

“He has played just five times all season and has been left out of a succession of first-team squads in recent weeks.

“In January, he was prevented from heading out on loan, too.

“The situation is puzzling, and the 20-year-old’s development certainly feels like it’s stalling, unfortunately.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

The situation with Longstaff at Newcastle is a real head-scratcher. He was considered to be very hot property in the summer, as the 20-year-old attracted interest from Europe.

According to Sky Sports, Longstaff was offered a five-year deal by Italian side Udinese which would have doubled his salary at Newcastle.

Nevertheless, the Geordie chose to stay with his boyhood club and signed a new two-year contract last summer - that's believed to be worth just over £18k per week.

Offering him a new deal seemingly indicated Bruce's belief in Longstaff and that he could potentially feature more prominently in the side.

But Newcastle simply haven't given the young midfielder an opportunity to progress from his break-out season.

In another bizarre twist to the tale, it was reported that the Magpies decided against sending Longstaff out on loan in the winter transfer window due to his first-team commitments.

However, the midfielder has featured just twice in 2021 and hasn’t played for the senior side since Newcastle’s 3-0 defeat to Arsenal in mid-January.

If Longstaff isn’t presented with any opportunities in the first team in the coming months, then he should certainly push for either a loan or permanent move in the summer.

