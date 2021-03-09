Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr are reportedly set to fight later this year.

Both heavyweight boxers, managed by American Al Haymon, are attempting to make comebacks after world title defeats.

According to World Boxing News, Wilder and Ruiz are on the “road to title redemption,” and “have the makings of a blockbuster meeting in late 2021."

A road to title redemption is certainly something both heavyweight boxers need after suffering miserably last time out.

Big Title Defeats

For Wilder, he lost his WBC championship belt to Tyson Fury in February last year, while Ruiz Jr lost his heavyweight belts to Fury's rival Anthony Joshua in December of 2019, just months after he originally won them.

Wilder was heavily criticised for his apparent excuses after his title fight, which included blaming his ring walk costume for being too heavy, accusing his coach of spiking his water and accusing Fury of fighting with tampered gloves.

For 31-year-old Ruiz, he pulled off one of the biggest upsets in boxing history in June 2019, after beating Joshua by TKO and winning the WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles.

Six months later in December, however, the pair fought again, and AJ easily regained his belts by unanimous decision. Ruiz Jr has not fought since.

Plans For 2021

But before potentially taking on Wilder, Ruiz Jr has to take on American Chris Arreola in April of this year. Arreola was funnily enough knocked out by Wilder back in 2016.

Wilder himself had previously been rumoured to take on either his fellow American Charles Martin or Finland’s Robert Helenius, but a comeback fight for the Bronze Bomber against either opponent never materialised.

Wilder currently has a record of 42 wins, one draw and one loss, which came against Fury. Ruiz Jr stands at 33 wins and two losses, with those defeats coming at the hands of Joshua and the New Zealander Joseph Parker.

