Every week, thousands of punters bet a small amount of money on a ridiculous accumulator that would win them incredible amounts of money if it came off.

Nearly everyone that does that is left disappointed by the end of the weekend. But not everyone.

A punter has incredibly won £45,618 following last weekend's football results.

According to bettingodds.com, the anonymous Sky Bet customer decided to try their luck by putting £1 on an eight-fold accumulator.

The bet consisted of eight teams, including Rangers, Porto and Barcelona, having to win both halves.

The odds of it coming in were 45617.86/1.

But, incredibly, all eight teams managed to pull through, winning them a lifechanging amount of money.

You can view the winning bet below:

SC Freiburg 0-3 RB Leipzig

Reading 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Rangers 3-0 St Mirren

Norwich City 3-0 Luton Town

Hull City 2-0 Bristol Rovers

Feyenoord 6-0 VVV-Venlo

Gil Vicente 0-2 FC Porto

Osasuna 0-2 Barcelona

To the anonymous punter: we salute you. That's got to be one of the bets of the season.

To make matters even more incredible, the bet came in without much drama.

Every team won comfortably, with the majority scoring early on in the second half.

The only team that threatened to derail the whole bet was Barcelona.

Ronald Koeman's side were 1-0 up going into the final 10 minutes of the game.

But they managed to come through for the anonymous better, with 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba grabbing the all-important goal in the 83rd minute of that much.

Can you imagine what they went through when Moriba netted to win the bet?! That is a feeling that, sadly, only a small minority get to enjoy after winning an outrageous bet like this.

