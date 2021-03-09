Crystal Palace: Gary Cahill's contract situation - The Verdict

Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill claims that he is "totally relaxed" about his contract situation, despite his current deal ending this summer, as reported by the Evening Standard.

The 35-year-old joined from Chelsea in 2019 on a free transfer. Since then, he has made 36 top-flight appearances for the Eagles.

Injuries have disrupted his 2020/21 season, but he has started six of Palace's last eight league games to indicate that he still has a role to play at the club.

However, major upheaval is expected this summer, with several members of the Palace squad, along with manager Roy Hodgson, entering the final few months of their contracts.

Reflecting on what promises to be a critical period for the South London club, Cahill said: "I am totally relaxed about the situation myself."

So, should Palace offer Cahill a new deal?

GIVEMESPORT's Sam Brookes, Jonathan Gorrie, Tom Kelly and Joshua Cole give their views...

Sam Brookes

"It is no secret that Palace have an ageing squad. They will have to make some big decisions this summer as to how they wish to move forwards.

"Cahill's fellow central defenders Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins are all in their thirties as well. It would be unwise to allow them all to leave, but there is no need for all four to remain at the club.

"In the 11 league games that Cahill has featured in this season, Palace have kept just one clean sheet. Hodgson tends to rely on a solid back four to enable his side to pick up points. With Cahill in the team, Palace have still shipped plenty of goals.

"There is no doubt that Cahill has been an outstanding defender for much of his career, winning every trophy available at Chelsea. But his best years seem to be behind him, and it is time for Palace to build their defence around someone else."

Jonathan Gorrie

"Absolutely, yes.

"There's likely to be plenty of upheaval at Crystal Palace this summer considering the sheer number of players with expiring contracts so the club would be wise to try and keep as much experience in their ranks as possible.

"Still a resolute defender (as he proved in the famous win over Brighton recently, making three blocks and nine clearances via WhoScored), Cahill has plenty to offer his side, particularly if there are wholesale changes to the playing squad this summer. Indeed, it would be hard to replace his kind of quality - even at his age - without spending millions."

Tom Kelly

"Ever since his arrival at Selhurst Park, Cahill has proven to be a good bit of business for Crystal Palace. However, it's probably now time for the Eagles to look in a new direction.

"Jairo Riedewald was initially signed as a centre-back but has now found a new home in defensive midfield alongside Luka Milivojevic. Meanwhile, Eberechi Eze has bolstered the side's attacking options. I believe it's important for Palace to match their levels of investment in midfield and attack by using the summer to freshen up their defence.

"At 35, Cahill is approaching the end of his career and it may be time for Palace to look towards the future."

Joshua Cole

"When you consider Cahill's wealth of experience at Premier League level, it would be somewhat of a shock if Palace let him leave this summer on a free transfer.

"Having played 385 games in the top-flight, the defender knows exactly what it takes to compete in this particular division and is still more than capable of producing stand-out displays at the age of 35.

"Whilst his issues with injuries this season have limited his game time to 11 matches, Cahill can still be relied upon by Hodgson to deliver the goods which is something that shouldn't be taken for granted.

"Whereas a long-term deal would be irresponsible due to the fact that the former Chelsea man is in the twilight of his career, the Eagles ought to consider keeping him for the upcoming season as he could provide a source of knowledge to his teammates that may in turn help to improve their ability in the near future."

