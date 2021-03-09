Blackburn Rovers news: Duo set to miss Swansea clash tonight

After picking up an impressive victory last Saturday at The Den against Millwall, Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to build upon this display when they face Swansea City tonight in the Championship.

Goals from Bradley Dack and Sam Gallagher sealed all three points for the Blue and Whites as they extended their gap between them and the relegation zone.

Currently 15th in the second-tier, Blackburn will move into the top-half of the league standings with a win over Swansea.

However, given that the Welsh side are fighting for automatic promotion this season, Rovers will have to be on top-form if they are to pick up a positive result at the Liberty Stadium.

Whereas the likes of Dack, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Thomas Kaminski are all likely to start this evening, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has confirmed that Adam Armstrong and Jarrad Branthwaite are both set to miss out.

Whilst Armstrong is currently suffering from a hamstring injury, Branthwaite's recent absence from action is due to illness.

Speaking to the club's Official Website about the duo ahead of his side's clash with Swansea, Mowbray said: "Adam's pain-free, but if it's a tendon injury we'll have to be careful.

"From what I'm told, you have to rehabilitate the tendon otherwise it can be damaged pretty quickly.

"He'll have to go through a strengthening period, hopefully a week or so.

"So I imagine that he'll be back on the grass later this week and we'll wait and see whether Friday night against Brentford will come too soon for him.

Mowbray later added: "Jarrad is hopefully going to be back on the grass, but he's been ill and I wouldn't anticipate him being involved [against Swansea]."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst the absence of this duo is unquestionably a blow for Blackburn, there is no reason why they cannot produce a promising performance without them tonight at the Liberty Stadium.

Having secured a sixth away league victory of the season last weekend, Rovers' confidence will be high and thus it wouldn't be at all surprising if they go toe-to-toe with Swansea.

With Dack back amongst the goals, Blackburn will be turning towards the attacking midfielder for inspiration in the coming fixtures due to Armstrong's injury.

Having provided 34 direct goal contributions at this particular level during his career, the former Gillingham man could turn out to be the difference this evening if he is on top-form.

