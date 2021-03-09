Daily Digest: England to play India in one-off Test match later this year

In today’s news: The FA agrees a Women’s Super League broadcasting rights deal, Team GB confirms its new head coach for women’s football, and England are set to announce a one-off Test for later this year.

England to play India in one-off Test

A one-off Test between England and India is set to take place later this year according to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

England and Australia are the only two countries to have played a Test since August 2015, with India last competing in this format back in November 2014, as they beat South Africa by an innings and 34 runs.

Currently, England play a Test every two years as part of the Ashes series against Australia –– drawing the past two matches in 2017 and 2019.

The England and Wales Cricket Board says it is still in the process of “finalising the schedule” for this summer.

FA agrees deal with BBC to show Women’s Super League matches

The FA have agreed a new broadcasting deal with the BBC for Women’s Super League coverage, which will see matches screened on terrestrial TV for the first time next season.

This is the first time the WSL has attracted a rights fee, as BBC will share the games with Sky Sports, who intend to show matches on their main network channels.

Sky will also have the option of choosing the first pick of games each week. They have replaced BT Sport as the competitions chief broadcaster, though the BBC have confirmed that they’re a secondary rights partner.

The BBC will show matches on both BBC One and BBC Two, as executives are confident of delivering large audiences. The Women’s Football Show which airs on Sunday nights, currently averages over 500,000 viewers per week, while 11.7 million turned in for England’s defeat against the USA in the 2019 World Cup.

Ebony Salmon strike helps Bristol City off the bottom of the table

Bristol City moved off the foot of the Women’s Super League table, and out of the relegation places, as Ebony Salmon scored the winner against Reading.

Salmon scored her 10th league goal of the season, as City finished 3-2 victors against a Reading side who hadn’t lost in five matches.

Interim manager Matt Beard saw his side climb above former club West Ham, as they registered just their second win of the season.

Bristol City face Chelsea this Sunday in the final of the Continental League Cup.

Hege Riise to take charge of Team GB at Tokyo Olympics

Interim England head coach Hege Riise will manage Team GB at this summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Riise, who is currently in charge of the England side temporarily before Netherlands manager Sarina Wiegman takes over the reins in September, is understood to be confirmed as the Team GB boss later this week.

The 51-year-old, who won Olympic gold as a player with Norway in 2000, has taken charge of one England game so far as the Lionesses thrashed Northern Ireland 6-0 at St George’s Park.

Former England manager Phil Neville had been touted as the new British coach, but recently joined American side Inter Miami instead.

Five clubs combine to form Women’s Elite Sport Partnership

Five professional sports teams in the UK have come together to establish the “Women’s Elite Sport Partnership,” to boost engagement, performance and commercial activity.

The sides consist of West Ham United women’s team, Netball Superleague’s London Pulse –– plus basketball outfits London Lions and Essex Rebels, as well as the Sunrisers cricket team.

The group was founded to support sportswomen, helping them reach their full potential as they continue to face challenges.

Sam Bird, Chief-Executive of the London Pulse outlined the partnership’s plan for the future. “Our vision for London Pulse is to lead the explosive growth of netball for all in London and the South East,” he said. “We are committed to finding and developing talented athletes through our performance pathway to the Vitality Netball Superleague and beyond.”

News Now - Sport News