The futures of both Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero remain incredibly uncertain.

Both of the Argentine superstars are due to be out of contract in the summer following their lengthy and revered spells with Barcelona and Manchester City respectively.

Aguero will have been with the Citizens for ten years in the summer, but a recent report from Mundo Deportivo suggests he's exploring his options away from the club.

The Spanish media outlet claim that Aguero - valued at £31.5m by Transfermarkt - would be delighted to join Barcelona and his agent has already made contract with the newly appointed Joan Laporta during his presidential campaign.

Crucially, though, Aguero's relationship with Messi could swing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's own decision regarding his next move in the game.

It is stated that Aguero's friendship with Messi could be a decisive factor in helping the Catalonian giants to convince their iconic number ten to remain at the Camp Nou.

That's an intriguing point when you consider City's reported long-standing interest in Messi.

A reunion with Pep Guardiola is perceived as one of the only realistic next moves for Messi if he does indeed decide to leave Barca, so it seems that Aguero's departure could actually serve as a double blow for the Premier League leaders.

Not only would Aguero's move to Barcelona force them to bid farewell to the greatest goal scorer in the club's history, it may also deprive them of the opportunity to welcome Messi to the Etihad Stadium.

From Ronaldo Koeman's perspective, however, a free transfer for Aguero must be sanctioned at all costs if there's a chance that it can keep Messi in the famous Blaugrana strip.

The prospect of seeing Aguero and Messi alongside one another next season, whether that be at City or Barcelona, is certainly a tantalising one.

