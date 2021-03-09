FC Porto have the opportunity to knock Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus out of the Champions League.

The two sides meet in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday evening, with the Portuguese outfit going into the game 2-1 up on aggregate.

Sergio Conceicao's team will fancy their chances, as their squad is loaded with talented players who are more than capable of inflicting more misery on Juve in Turin.

However, their current roster of players pales in comparison to the one made up of footballers sold by the club in recent times.

Some of the very best in the world right now have departed Porto at some point in their careers and we've selected the very best of them in one starting XI, which you can view below.

GK - Jose Sa (Olympiakos)

Probably the most underwhelming name in the XI. The 28-year-old played only a handful of games for Porto before joining Olympiakos on a permanent basis in 2019. He's certainly enjoying himself out in Greece, though.

RB - Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City)

Pereira joined the Foxes in 2018 from Porto after an impressive loan stint at French side Nice. He's now one of the Premier League's best defenders and a regular for the Portuguese national team.

CB - Felipe (Atletico Madrid)

The Brazilian centre-back was a huge hit at Porto after joining from Corinthians in 2016. He departed for Atletico in 2019 and has continued to impress under Diego Simeone's rule.

CB - Thiago Silva (Chelsea)

That's right, the Brazilian stalwart was on Porto's books at the very start of his career. Silva didn't play a single game for the club's senior side and ended up joining Dynamo Moscow on loan in 2005, before a permanent move to Fluminense the following year.

LB - Alex Sandro (Juventus)

Sandro became one of the world's most sought-after defenders at Porto and it was Juventus who won the race for his signature in 2015. He's still one of the best left-backs around and makes it into our XI at the expense of Manchester United's Alex Telles.

CDM - Danilo Pereira (Paris Saint-Germain)

The midfield enforcer joined PSG on loan last summer. After thriving in his homeland, the versatile 29-year-old has found the going a bit tougher out in France, with game time not as easy to come by.

CM - Ruben Neves (Wolves)

Neves actually captained Porto in the Champions League at the age of just 18, leading the team to a 2-0 win over Maccabi Tel Aviv. The supremely talented midfielder surprised the footballing world by signing for Wolves in 2017, who were a Championship club at the time.

CM - Joao Moutinho (Wolves)

Moutinho joined Porto from rivals Sporting Lisbon in 2010 and was a huge success at the club. Europe's elite had their eyes on him for quite some time, but he opted to join AS Monaco in 2013 for a fee in the region of £20m.

CAM - James Rodriguez (Everton)

Rodriguez was one of the jewels in Porto's crown during his three years at the club. The Colombian star also joined AS Monaco in the summer of 2013, making the Portuguese side around £40m in the process.

ST - Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt)

The striker was sold to AC Milan in 2017, where his career unexpectedly stalled. However, Silva is now in the form of his career over in Germany, with 19 Bundesliga goals to his name in 2020/21.

ST - Joao Felix (Atletico Madrid)

Felix was released by Porto in 2014 because of his 'slight frame' and joined Benfica's youth setup. Five years after leaving Porto, the fleet-footed striker completed a £113m move to Atletico. Letting him go certainly wasn't the wisest decision...

