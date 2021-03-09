Bristol City news: Nigel Pearson makes positive revelation regarding his Robins future

After embarking on a shocking run of form which saw the club lose seven games on the bounce in the Championship, Bristol City opted to turn to Nigel Pearson for inspiration last month.

Brought in as a replacement for ex-Robins head coach Dean Holden, the 57-year-old has made a relatively bright start to his tenure at Ashton Gate.

Back-to-back victories over Middlesbrough and Swansea City allowed City to move up the second-tier standings and alleviate any fears of being dragged into a relegation battle.

The Robins' progress under the guidance of their new boss however has been halted recently by home defeats to AFC Bournemouth and Queens Park Rangers.

With his side set to face Birmingham City on Saturday, Pearson will be hoping to see a response from his players to their last two performances in the Championship.

Contracted until the end of the 2020/21 campaign, Pearson has revealed that he has held positive discussions with chief executive officer Mark Ashton about the possibility of extending his stay at the club.

Speaking to the Bristol Post about his future with the Robins, the former Leicester City boss said: "In terms of my own situation, we had an agreement on what the short-term looked like and both parties are open for discussions.

"We'll see where it goes.

"I don't see any need to force the issue.

"I can see why it's something which is a topic of conversation.

"At the moment these are private conversations but I'm enjoying my time here and that's very important for me as well and we'll see where it goes in the next few weeks.

"As far as I'm concerned there's nothing to worry about in that regard."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Having made a relatively positive start to life in charge of the Robins, it will be intriguing to see whether Pearson can lead his side to a successful end to the 2020/21 campaign.

Vastly experienced at this level as a manager, the City boss has already achieved one promotion to the Premier League during his time at Leicester in 2014 and thus will be keen to repeat this feat at Ashton Gate if he opts to extend his stay in Bristol.

By being given full control over transfers this summer by the Robins' hierarchy, Pearson could potentially build a squad that is capable of pushing for a top-six finish next season.

In need of some stability following the departures of Holden and Lee Johnson in the past year, it would be somewhat of a shock if City fail to tie down Pearson to a long-term deal.

