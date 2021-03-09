Rangers news: Contract discussions were put on hold

While there have been Rangers sides to have dominated Scottish football for years, Steven Gerrard's current group of players have written themselves into club folklore this season.

Winning their first title in ten years and capping off an emotional journey back to the summit of the Scottish game after financial turmoil, the 55th league crown in the club's history will be remembered for a long time to come.

According to Football Insider, so much focus was put on finally getting over the line that business behind the scenes was put to a halt.

Indeed, they claim contract discussions were put on hold as the Gers closed in on the Premiership crown, including those with James Tavernier.

The influential club captain sees his deal run out at the end of next season and has been linked with a move to the Premier League after a wonderful campaign, during which he has scored 17 goals across all competitions.

A seven-year servant at Ibrox, the 29-year-old is their first league-winning captain since David Weir.

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Given Rangers have shown a desire to strengthen from a position of power of late, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see them tie Tavernier down to a long-term deal.

Even when sitting pretty at the top of the league in January, they pushed through deals for Jack Simpson and Scott Wright despite the fact both were due to arrive on free transfers this summer anyway.

That would suggest they are not at all willing to rest on their laurels and, with the Champions League waiting next season, they can now offer Tavernier an elite level project. With Celtic facing a major rebuild this summer, there's a chance to build something long-term at Ibrox at home and abroad.

From here, Rangers can even get even stronger.

