Leeds transfer news: Phil Hay expects squad tweaking

One of the most interesting stories about next season's Premier League is trying to predict exactly how Leeds United will take the next step.

While last night's loss to West Ham United was disappointing, this is clearly a club on the up after a largely successful first season back in the top tier, with American investment previously reported to have only increased their ambition.

Indeed, The Athletic's Phil Hay recently discussed how they plan to do that, at least in part.

Writing in his post-match discussion thread last night, Hay revealed that a lot of their transfer focus will be in trying to make their overall squad stronger, although this must be a gradual process.

"They will tweak things again in the summer," he wrote.

"They'll make more signings and if the transfers are well judged, you'll see the strength of the best 18 improve again.

"It has to be gradual because Leeds can't spend without limits and they'll hit a point where it becomes difficult to spend what you need to compete with the best sides.

"But that's where clever recruitment can help. Leicester have got it right."

GIVEMESPORT's Jonathan Gorrie says...

Though it's a fairly obvious step to take, this certainly doesn't sound like a major overhaul. Instead, it seems Leeds will take a reasonably cautious approach to padding out their squad, while still relying on some of the players who took them up from the Championship.

That only speaks to what an amazing job Marcelo Bielsa has done on the coaching side of things. Thanks to him, they don't necessarily need to start spending millions in every position and can focus on what it is they believe will seriously strengthen.

The likes of Adama Traore have been linked and, while he would surely be a marquee addition given his status as a Spanish international, perhaps bolstering the options outside of the first-team squad at the moment would give Bielsa better balance throughout the campaign.

