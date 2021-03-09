Manchester United are preparing to enter this summer's transfer market in search of a new goalkeeper.

With growing uncertainty over David De Gea's future at Old Trafford and Sergio Romero set to depart the club at the end of the season on a free transfer, a new shot-stopper will be required.

The real question will be whether the club sign a new number one or a 'keeper to act as back-up to Dean Henderson.

After his stellar performance in last Sunday's 2-0 victory over Manchester City, Henderson is certainly a worthy candidate to be the Red Devils' main man between the posts going forward.

However, the club don't appear to quite see it that way just yet, as they're reportedly considering a move for one of the very best in the business.

According to Sky Sports, United are keeping tabs on Atletico Madrid's Jan Oblak, a man who is regularly labelled as the world's finest 'keeper.

The Slovenian has a £103m release clause in his contract, which expires in two years time.

That fee would be far too expensive for United, but the English side are hopeful that De Gea's desire to return to Madrid could help lower the price for Oblak.

AC Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma - who will become a free agent at the end of the 2020/21 season - and Lille's Mike Maignan are among the other goalkeeping options being considering by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

The arrival of Oblak would certainly be hugely exciting for United fans. However, is the goalkeeping department at the club in need of such enormous investment?

Given the form of Henderson during his sporadic appearances in 2020/21, the Red Devils would perhaps be better served spending big on either a centre-back or a right-winger.

If Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho can be signed in the summer, United would be fools to move for Oblak over him.

