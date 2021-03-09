Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski were on top form at the weekend.

It was thrilling for fans to see arguably the world's best number nines dropping masterclasses for Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich respectively during key league victories.

Kane threw a cat amongst the pigeons in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot by upping his tally to 16 strikes courtesy of a stunning brace against Crystal Palace.

Kane and Lewandowski shine

And just as Lewandowski looked to have been upstaged by Erling Braut Haaland's early brace in 'Der Klassiker', FIFA's Male Player of the Year casually responded with a sensational hat-trick.

So, yes, it's fair to say that Kane and Lewandowski deserve their status as two of the world's best strikers and that's something we wanted to investigate here at GIVEMESPORT.

Because, in the modern world of rankings and debates, we didn't want to settle for a diplomatic answer and instead decided to name our top 15 for the world's best number nines right now.

Top 15 strikers in the world

Naturally, there's no perfect way to describe a number nine and players do - of course - move across front threes, but don't expect players like Neymar and Lionel Messi to feature here.

And although we will be considering long-term status and achievements in our selection policy, we are making the players' form across the 2020/21 campaign our main judging criterion.

So, without further ado, you can check out how our top 15 pans out down below:

15. Alvaro Morata

The former Chelsea flop might be prone to terrible misses and offside goals, but you can't deny that he knows where the back of the net is at Juventus, scoring 16 goals in all competitions this season.

14. Luis Muriel

Yes, that's right, the same player who you couldn't resist selecting for their pace on FIFA 13 is the same forward who's killing it in Serie A right now with 18 goals in 33 games for Atalanta in 2020/21.

13. Sergio Aguero

Injuries might have limited him to just six Premier League outings this season, hence his lowly position, but we didn't have the heart to completely dispel one of football's deadliest finishers.

12. Andre Silva

Portugal are licking their lips coming into Euro 2020 and that excitement has only been amplified by Silva nailing down the number nine position with 20 goals in 24 games for Eintracht Frankfurt.

11. Gerard Moreno

One of the most underrated strikers right now, Moreno has racked up 15 La Liga goals this season to challenge the biggest names in the Pichchi race despite Villarreal stewing in seventh place.

10. Ciro Immobile

The Lazio poacher might not be producing the form that saw him bag the European Golden Shoe last season, but make no mistake that 19 goals in 29 appearances is still a scintillating record.

9. Karim Benzema

It feels as though Benzema has just gone from strength to strength since becoming Real's main man and Los Blancos would be in dire straits without his 19 strikes across the 2020/21 campaign.

8. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

It's staggering to think that Zlatan is competing amongst Europe's most prolific strikers at 39 years old and his average of a goal per game in Serie A this season is nothing short of jaw-dropping.

7. Luis Suarez

Barcelona must be kicking themselves for throwing Suarez overboard so casually because he could top La Liga both in terms of goal-scoring and the table overall with Atletico Madrid come May.

6. Romelu Lukaku

On a similar note, there must be plenty of Manchester United fans who would take back Lukaku as he extends his overall Inter Milan record to 58 goals with no sign of second-season-syndrome.

5. Kylian Mbappe

You needn't look any further than Mbappe's electrifying hat-trick at Cam Nou to see why he's destined to hoover up Ballon d'Or trophies by the time he's leading the PSG line in his prime.

4. Erling Braut Haaland

Like Mbappe, Haaland is destined to finish his career with a Ballon d'Or victory, but we're inclined to think he's marginally more lethal with a higher number of goals than games at Borussia Dortmund.

3. Cristiano Ronaldo

He might have a case for being the greatest goalscorer in history, but Ronaldo is forced to settle for a bronze medal here, though 27 goals in 31 games at 36 years old is nothing to be sniffed at.

2. Harry Kane

With a dazzling collection of 16 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League this season, there's good reason to think that Tottenham's star man is the sport's most complete number nine right now.

1. Robert Lewandowski

Who else? Lewandowski isn't just the world's best centre-forward, but he's probably the world's best player, period; extending his 2020/21 record to a mind-blowing 37 goals in 33 games with a hat-trick against Dortmund.

No debating Lewandowski's dominance

Surely, no matter how badly you might think we've botched the rest of the list, there can be no disputing Lewandowski's place at the top of the tree?

Don't get me wrong, Kane is hot on his heels right now in an underperforming Tottenham team, but Lewandowski is on course to win the 2021 Ballon d'Or if there's any justice in the world.

However, even in a list stretched out to 15 poachers, it says everything about the striking quality in the beautiful game right now that they are all absolutely lethal in front of goal.

