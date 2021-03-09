Sheffield Wednesday news: Striker linked with summer switch as Championship club circles

Sheffield Wednesday's dismal run in the Championship continued on Saturday as they suffered a sixth successive defeat in their clash with Reading.

Despite opting to appoint Darren Moore as their new manager earlier this month, the Owls have so far failed to pick up a point under the guidance of the 46-year-old.

After losing 2-1 to fellow strugglers Rotherham United last week, Wednesday's misery was then compounded by Reading who secured a routine 3-0 victory at the Madejski Stadium thanks to goals from Michael Olise, Lucas Joao and Andy Yiadom.

Currently 23rd in the Championship standings, the Owls are seven points adrift of safety and will need a remarkable upturn in form in order to avoid relegation to League One in May.

However, regardless of what division they find themselves in next season, Wednesday could be about to part ways with one of their forwards this summer.

According to Examiner Live, Jordan Rhodes is reportedly the subject of considerable interest from fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town.

The 31-year-old has yet to agree fresh terms at Hillsborough with his existing Owls deal set to expire following the culmination of the 2020/21 campaign.

1 of 20 Which city was Lionel Messi born and raised? Buenos Aires Rosario Mendoza Cordoba

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Rhodes has illustrated in the past that he is more than capable of competing at Championship level, his displays for Wednesday in recent years have been incredibly inconsistent.

After netting just three goals in 16 appearances last season, the forward would have been aiming to kick on at Hillsborough during the current campaign.

However, despite featuring on 24 occasions in the Championship for Wednesday this season, Rhodes has only been able to match the aforementioned tally.

Given that he is no longer the prolific forward who once scored 28 league goals in a single campaign for Blackburn Rovers, the Scotland international may find it beneficial to leave the Owls this summer in order to start a new chapter in his career.

By allowing Rhodes to depart, Wednesday could use the money freed up from his wages to make some much-needed improvements to their squad.

News Now - Sport News