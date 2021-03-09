Leeds United director of football Victor Orta has dismissed reports claiming Manchester United have opened talks with Raphinha.

Ever since the Brazilian’s £17m switch to Elland Road, the 24-year-old winger has impressed in a Leeds shirt.

During his short time with the club, the former Rennes man has hit the ground running by providing 10 goal contributions across 21 appearances.

With the summer transfer window approaching, Leeds’ recent purchase had recently been linked with a move away from Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

According to a report published by Brazilian site UOL Esporte, Manchester United had made an enquiry about a potential move to Old Trafford.

However, Orta has dismissed this story and clarified the situation in his interview with BBC West Yorkshire.

“To be clear, we have not had any approach for Raphinha and we would not welcome one,” he explained.

“It’s only for clickbait and to create business for the websites.

“We are really happy and we believe he’s a player that’s a substantial part of the project, and more now when there’s still a lot of things to do.”

GIVEMESPORT’s Tom Kelly says…

Given Raphinha’s form in a Leeds shirt, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Brazilian is being linked with moves away from the club.

The attacking midfielder has been sensational ever since his arrival in Yorkshire and has been a shining light in Bielsa’s side. His performances so far this season have earned him a WhoScored rating of 7.11, the highest of any Leeds player.

But regardless of Raphinha’s performances on the pitch, Leeds fans certainly shouldn’t worry that their star man is going to jump ship at the next opportunity.

Leeds’ October signing has previously stated that he’s really happy to be part of the team and it’s been reported that the club are in a strong financial situation. Therefore, the Yorkshire-based side are no longer in a position where they need to sell their most valuable assets.

Furthermore, Raphinha only recently signed with the club on a four-year deal and Orta stated how he’s a “substantial part of the project”. Therefore, it's likely that the winger will still be featuring for Leeds after the summer transfer window, at the very least.

